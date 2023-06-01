SkyView
Lexington County Coroner’s Office seeking the public’s assistance identifying John Doe

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office seeks information to identify skeletal remains found on Locker Road in Columbia.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office reported to have responded to a call from a woman on Thursday, May 25 at approximately 6:37 a.m., saying they may have found human skeletal remains lying in a small creek.

The woman said the skeleton remains were located behind several residences in the 900 block of Lockner Road in the Columbia area of Lexington County.

Anthropologist, Doctor Bill Stevens and the Columbia Police Department also responded to the scene after the Lexington County Coroner’s Office verified that the remains were, in fact, human remains.

Approximately 90% of the skeletal remains of a “John Doe” were recovered, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office stated.

Officials said anthropology findings are inconclusive and vague as of now.

According to a press release, Stevens believes the remains are those of a White or Hispanic male possibly 30-45 years old. Height is believed to be 6′0 to 6′3″ tall.

Officials said the skeletal remains revealed that this male had healed injuries including a past broken nose, past fractured right clavicle, and past rib fractures. The male had dental fillings within the last 5-10 years that were present in at least two upper molars.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office stated to have recovered one size 12 black work-type boot of “Brahma,” name brand that was still attached to the skeletal remains.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office found a Black “Brahma,” work-type boot, size 12 attached...
The Lexington County Coroner's Office found a Black "Brahma," work-type boot, size 12 attached to the skeletal remains.(The Lexington County Corner's Office)

Officials said a tattoo can be observed on the skin of an upper arm/bicep area.

The tattoo is of the word “DAD” in all uppercase letters with possibly another word or picture above it.

Officials said the tattoo found on John Doe is of the word “DAD” in all uppercase letters.
Officials said the tattoo found on John Doe is of the word "DAD" in all uppercase letters.(Lexington County Coroner's Office)

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate. Officials said It is their hope that someone who may know who this person was will come forward with information that will lead them to his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington County Coroner’s Office at 803-359-8439 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials advise the public to not post any information on social media as those sites are not monitored.

