SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Actress Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City" at Radio City Music Hall on...
Actress Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City" at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, May 27, 2008, in New York.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A familiar character is returning to the “Sex and the City” franchise.

Variety reports Kim Cattrall will appear in the season 2 finale of “And Just Like That,” Max’s revival of HBO’s hit “Sex and the City” series, as Samantha Jones.

According to reports, Cattrall’s character will have a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Variety cites sources who say Cattrall shot the scene without interacting with any other stars from the series.

Cattrall and Parker have been in a public rift since the actress decided in 2016 to step away from the franchise.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the town of 23,000 people, some residents seemed to be against the project.
Various Lexington residents unhappy about new development idea
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since...
Congressman James Clyburn issues statement after 14-year-old was killed outside of convenience store
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filing tax returns for seven years
An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest.
Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
FILE - Spirit Airlines experienced technical issues Thursday, causing delays for passengers.
Technical issues cause delays for Spirit Airlines, Air Canada
Soda City Live: Summer Art Camps for Children With Special Needs
Soda City Live: Mens Month Events and Activities
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect