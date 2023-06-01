SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘It’s disgusting’: Woman accused of setting car full of people on fire

The witness says she saw a woman at an apartment building light a car on fire with a man, a woman and two children inside. (WJLA, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Police in Washington, D.C., arrested a woman who allegedly lit a car on fire while four people were inside, injuring two of them.

An eyewitness named Kiara described the horrifying moments when she says she saw a woman at an apartment building light a car on fire with a man, a woman and two children inside on Memorial Day.

“She put whatever she put in that cup. She lit that cigarette upstairs. She walked down those stairs and walked to that car just as calmly as you and I are standing here having a conversation, ma’am,” Kiara said. “And watched that man burn. She stood there as if this was a show.”

Kiara took video of the scene that shows flames shooting out of the car and fire crews working to put out the blaze.

“I cannot believe that. She was in the car with her baby,” she said in the video. “I watched her do it. I was right there when she did it.”

She says she knows the man who was inside the car and tried to save his life.

“So, I then ran into the building and called 911 and grabbed the fire extinguisher. He was on fire from his head to his waist, like literally lit up,” Kiara said.

The man is still fighting for his life at the hospital, where he is in critical condition. The woman in the car was also injured but is expected to survive. The two children were not hurt.

Kiara says she believes the incident happened because of a fight over money.

“It’s disgusting. It’s past disgusting. My daughter is 3, and she did not see him but she saw the fire. She should not have had to see that,” she said.

Kiara says she’s had nightmares since the fire.

“I mean, I don’t think that you can imagine seeing a 6-foot man on fire – not in a movie – falling on a hill and then trying to muster up words to talk,” she said.

Police say 49-year-old Diane Williams was arrested and is now charged with assault with intent to kill.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since...
Congressman James Clyburn issues statement after 14-year-old was killed outside of convenience store
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filing tax returns for seven years
In the town of 23,000 people, some residents seemed to be against the project.
Various Lexington residents unhappy about new development idea
An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest.
Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest

Latest News

Hopkins Pool set to close
DHEC warning against medicaid scams
Ukrainian officials say a pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three...
Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal goes to Senate after sailing though House
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Any rain chances remain low towards the weekend!