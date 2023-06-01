SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fun summer activities for your family from Experience Columbia

By Jamal Goss
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you’re looking for outdoor activities, educational experiences, or thrilling adventures, we’ve got you covered on all the fun family places you can visit this summer.

Dayna Cantelmi from Experience Columbia SC joined the Sunrise crew and shared some fantastic recommendations for an unforgettable summer in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since...
Congressman James Clyburn issues statement after 14-year-old was killed outside of convenience store
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
In the town of 23,000 people, some residents seemed to be against the project.
Various Lexington residents unhappy about new development idea
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filing tax returns for seven years
An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest.
Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest

Latest News

The prayer vigil was planned more than a month ago by Greater Saint Luke Baptist Church, but it...
Church members pray for peace at local church vigil
Ways to prioritize your mental health all year.
Mental Health Awareness Month: Ways to prioritize your mental health all year
In the town of 23,000 people, some residents seemed to be against the project.
Various Lexington residents unhappy about new development idea
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Wil Lou Gray cadets team up with Cayce/West Columbia Rotary