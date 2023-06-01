SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Any rain chances remain low towards the weekend!

Highs are in the low mid-80s with a limited chance of showers and storms through Friday.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mainly dry conditions are still winning out, with more sunshine looking likely to start the weekend.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Highs are in the low mid-80s with a limited chance of showers and storms through Friday.
  • Friday will come along with a slight bump in the chance of a stray storm.
  • Saturday is trending hotter now, with mostly sunny skies.
  • Sunday should cool off back to the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning all! Today is looking mainly dry again as highs increase to the low mid-80s under partial breaks of sun.

Clouds will give way to breaks of sun again for Friday, but a few spotty storms remain possible during the afternoon.

Aside from tomorrow, rain chances now look to drop off as we push into the weekend!

Saturday looks to come along with mainly sunny skies now, as highs push towards 90 degrees.

Sunday is trending a bit cooler into the lower 80s, as clouds work to mix with sunshine once again.

Monday is currently looking to settle with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s as high pressure wins out.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: More clouds give way to some partial sun. Highs in the lower mid-80s.

Friday: Some breaks of sun with a chance of stray p.m. storms. Highs in the lower mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs nearing 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs back to the lower 80s.

Monday: More hazy sun with a few spotty storms. Highs in the low mid 80s.

