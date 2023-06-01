SkyView
‘Eggs and Legs’ sign believed to be for Orangeburg business ends up in West Columbia

People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday...
People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday morning when they saw a signed posted for “Eggs and Legs.”(Anonymous WIS viewer)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A sign believed to be for an Orangeburg business ended up in West Columbia.

People driving by the old Hardee’s on Charleston Highway got quite the surprise Wednesday morning when they saw a signed posted for “Eggs and Legs.”

The City of West Columbia said they contacted the property owner, who was unaware of the sign.

According to the city, code enforcement removed the sign by 12 p.m. that day.

City officials said the backside of the sign had an address with the same street name, but contained an Orangeburg zip code.

They added if the business was real, it wouldn’t have been approved in that spot due to ordinances.

A post with a photo of the sign in a Facebook group titled, “The Avenues of West Columbia/Cayce” garnered over 100 replies.

WIS News 10 reached out to Eggs and Legs, but hasn’t heard back yet.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

