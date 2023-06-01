SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

DHEC set to close a Richland County pool

Hopkins Pool in Richland County is set to close after being opened since the 1970s.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to close a pool in Richland County due to erosion caused by water loss.

The Richland County Recreation Commission said the decision to close Hopkins Pool located at 150 Hopkins Park Road was due to the age of the pool facility and the structure reaching beyond its life expectancy.

Officials said the pool has been getting patchwork to cover the cracks throughout the years, however, 500-1000 gallons of water are lost daily.

The entire building structure is incredibly old, the condition of the facility is not safe, and officials want to make sure the facility is a safe place for all citizens of Richland County when it is being used.

The age of the facility and erosion caused by water loss has made the pool unsafe to use currently according to officials. DHEC officials said they have consulted with an expert contractor to conclude that is in the best interest of public safety to close the pool this season.

For a list of open pools this season, visit the Richland County Recreation Commission.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since...
Congressman James Clyburn issues statement after 14-year-old was killed outside of convenience store
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
In the town of 23,000 people, some residents seemed to be against the project.
Various Lexington residents unhappy about new development idea
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filing tax returns for seven years
An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest.
Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest

Latest News

A car crashed into a power pole on Forest Drive
West Columbia man arrested, accused of crashing into power poles
The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Spectrum Center.
1 hurt, 1 in custody after uptown Charlotte shooting near Spectrum Center
S.C. DHHS warns of Medicaid scams.
South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services warning medicaid members for potential scams
Fun summer activities suggestions for your family from Experience Columbia