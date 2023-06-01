DHEC set to close a Richland County pool

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to close a pool in Richland County due to erosion caused by water loss.

The Richland County Recreation Commission said the decision to close Hopkins Pool located at 150 Hopkins Park Road was due to the age of the pool facility and the structure reaching beyond its life expectancy.

Officials said the pool has been getting patchwork to cover the cracks throughout the years, however, 500-1000 gallons of water are lost daily.

The entire building structure is incredibly old, the condition of the facility is not safe, and officials want to make sure the facility is a safe place for all citizens of Richland County when it is being used.

The age of the facility and erosion caused by water loss has made the pool unsafe to use currently according to officials. DHEC officials said they have consulted with an expert contractor to conclude that is in the best interest of public safety to close the pool this season.

For a list of open pools this season, visit the Richland County Recreation Commission.

