Coroner identifies driver killed in Lexington County

The collision happened at approximately 7:10 a.m., near Juniper Springs Road.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNtY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the driver who died after a single-car collision in Gilbert Tuesday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified 71-year-old Walter F. Westmoreland as the driver who died after the car he was driving went off the road to the right, corrected, ran off to the left, and overturned while traveling south on Two Notch Road on Monday, May 28.

The collision happened at approximately 7:10 a.m., near Juniper Springs Road. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Westmoreland died at the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

