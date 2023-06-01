Coroner identifies driver killed in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNtY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the driver who died after a single-car collision in Gilbert Tuesday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified 71-year-old Walter F. Westmoreland as the driver who died after the car he was driving went off the road to the right, corrected, ran off to the left, and overturned while traveling south on Two Notch Road on Monday, May 28.

The collision happened at approximately 7:10 a.m., near Juniper Springs Road. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Westmoreland died at the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.