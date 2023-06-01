Columbia Police: 3-year-old who escaped from daycare center is found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department (CPD) confirmed a 3-year-old escaped from the VV Reid Elementary School daycare center Thursday morning.

CPD said an officer found the the child, who is fine, and notified the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the parents.

According to officers, the daycare did not call 911.

CPD stated the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

