SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Police: 3-year-old who escaped from daycare center is found

Columbia Police Department (CPD) confirmed a 3-year-old escaped from the VV Reid Elementary...
Columbia Police Department (CPD) confirmed a 3-year-old escaped from the VV Reid Elementary School daycare center Thursday morning.(WPTA)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department (CPD) confirmed a 3-year-old escaped from the VV Reid Elementary School daycare center Thursday morning.

CPD said an officer found the the child, who is fine, and notified the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the parents.

According to officers, the daycare did not call 911.

CPD stated the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the town of 23,000 people, some residents seemed to be against the project.
Various Lexington residents unhappy about new development idea
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since...
Congressman James Clyburn issues statement after 14-year-old was killed outside of convenience store
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filing tax returns for seven years
An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest.
Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits...
SC State University responds to lawsuit by family of football player who killed 6
A car crashed into a power pole on Forest Drive
West Columbia man arrested, accused of crashing into power poles
The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Spectrum Center.
1 hurt, 1 in custody after uptown Charlotte shooting near Spectrum Center
Hopkins Pool set to close after being in service since the 1970s.
DHEC set to close a Richland County pool