City of Columbia to start accepting applications for new housing rehabilitation program

City of Columbia to start accepting applications for the SHINE program.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will begin accepting applications for a new housing rehabilitation program, SHINE (Single-Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement).

City officials said the program will include projects from weatherization to up to-home replacement for houses in the City of Columbia.

Applications will only be accepted in person and during the enrollment sessions according to officials.

Applications must meet the requirements and applications must be complete with all of the required documents.

Applicant requirements:

The home must be single-family, owner-occupied, and located in the incorporated limits of the City of Columbia The household must meet the income requirement of low or moderate The owner must live in the home or has owned the home for a minimum of five (5) years

Open enrollment sessions:

  • Tuesday, June 13th

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Eau Claire Print Building, 3907 Ensor Ave., Columbia, SC 29203

  • Wednesday, June 28th

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Earlewood Park, 1113 Recreation Dr., Columbia, SC 292023

Applications for the SHINE program are available online at https://CommunityDevelopment.ColumbiaSC.gov/SHINE and at the following local community centers starting on June 1, 2023:

Busby St. Community Center, 1735 Busby St. Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave. Greenview Park, 6700 David St. Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St. Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Rd. Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant St.

