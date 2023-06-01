SkyView
Caught on cam: Officer cuts loose fawn trapped in backyard soccer net

The bodycam footage shared by police shows an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute. (SOURCE: WESTLAKE PD)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An officer in Ohio helped free a fawn that got caught in a soccer net in a homeowner’s backyard with the event captured on video.

The Westlake police officer said a concerned citizen called for help after a baby deer was found caught in their backyard soccer net on Saturday.

Neighbors attempted to free the animal themselves, but Westlake police said the “mommy deer was too protective.”

Bodycam footage shared by police showed an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute.

Once freed, the fawn jumped back onto his hooves and scurried back to his mom, who anxiously waited close by to be reunited with her baby.

“Officers responded to handle the situation as we do many times each day and night (although most don’t involve a cute spotted Bambi),” Westlake police said.

