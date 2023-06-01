1 injured in shooting near Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after an early-morning shooting in uptown Charlotte, authorities said.

That shooting happened in a parking lot on East Sixth Street at North Caldwell Street. That’s not far from the Spectrum Center.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were seen in the parking lot between Tattoos and Booze and 321 Bar and Lounge. Officers were in the taped-off lot taking pictures of two cars and laying several evidence markers on the ground.

Medic confirmed that the shooting victim had serious injuries.

According to the CMPD, an officer was flagged down by someone who wanted to report a disturbance in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

As the officer stepped out of his vehicle, they heard a gunshot and saw a suspect holding a gun, investigators said.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital, while the suspect was taken into custody, according to the CMPD. That person’s name and their specific charges were not immediately available.

In the past six months, within a 500-foot radius of that shooting scene, there have been several auto thefts, assaults, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to CMPD’s crime mapping software.

Back in February, there was a drive-by shooting in the same area where Thursday’s shooting happened.

Download the free WBTV news app for the latest information on this shooting as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.