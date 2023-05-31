SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Various Lexington residents unhappy about new development idea

By Ty Wilson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A meeting concerning a possible multi-million dollar project on a part of Lake Murray got tense among community members Tuesday.

The town of Lexington held a Special Work Session to talk about the Smallwood Cove project. At least 600 people are against the development just off a popular portion of North Lake Road.

In the town of 23,000 people, some residents seemed to be against the project.

The McMeekin family wants to build on 93 acres of land off Beekeeper Court and North Lake Drive.

The Smallwood Cove project would have 1,100 homes, a convention center, two hotels and more.

At Town Hall, a room full of people wanted to know more about the 733 million dollar development plan.

However, more than 600 people signed an online petition against it.

“I put my name on the petition against it because I have not had enough information and even in the meeting tonight we still aren’t getting answers,” Barbara King, a Lexington resident said.

Right now plans are on hold.  Laurin Barnes, communications manager with the town of Lexington, says they are in the early stages of what will be a multi-step project.

“We are at the point where the property owner has brought a plan to the planning commission that plan was deferred and so now they are regrouping and essentially. Have to bring it back to the planning commission and present something to them,” Barnes said.

Gianna Todd lives on Corley Mill Road.

Todd said, “I’m deeply concerned about the traffic flow because we have Ballantyne in North Lexington traffic using Corley Mill Road going in coming in the morning and the evenings also Corley Mill Road is a historic road and it is not properly being preserved thus reducing the beauty and integrity of the area.”

The McMeekin family is working on a second plan that will be presented to the town’s Planning Commission.

Ultimately, Town Council members will vote for or against the project; however, there’s really no time frame for any of this.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Virginia Higgins Ray remained unidentified for over 40 years, despite exhaustive search efforts...
Richland County Coroner identifies “Jane Doe” in 1982 cold case
Investigators said they identified Lamonte Terrell Davis as one of three men who held the...
Richland County deputies search for man wanted in ‘violent’ home invasion
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filling tax returns for seven years

Latest News

On May 26, Muller was killed in the line of duty while assisting the Columbia-Richland Fire...
Irmo prepares for public funeral service of fallen firefighter
Police say Bush River Road and Arrowood Road will be temporarily closed due to a collision...
First Alert Traffic: Bush River Road and Arrowood Road closed after collision
Residents Debate Proposed $733 Million Development
First Alert Weather