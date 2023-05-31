Various Lexington residents unhappy about new development idea

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A meeting concerning a possible multi-million dollar project on a part of Lake Murray got tense among community members Tuesday.

The town of Lexington held a Special Work Session to talk about the Smallwood Cove project. At least 600 people are against the development just off a popular portion of North Lake Road.

In the town of 23,000 people, some residents seemed to be against the project.

The McMeekin family wants to build on 93 acres of land off Beekeeper Court and North Lake Drive.

The Smallwood Cove project would have 1,100 homes, a convention center, two hotels and more.

At Town Hall, a room full of people wanted to know more about the 733 million dollar development plan.

However, more than 600 people signed an online petition against it.

“I put my name on the petition against it because I have not had enough information and even in the meeting tonight we still aren’t getting answers,” Barbara King, a Lexington resident said.

Right now plans are on hold. Laurin Barnes, communications manager with the town of Lexington, says they are in the early stages of what will be a multi-step project.

“We are at the point where the property owner has brought a plan to the planning commission that plan was deferred and so now they are regrouping and essentially. Have to bring it back to the planning commission and present something to them,” Barnes said.

Gianna Todd lives on Corley Mill Road.

Todd said, “I’m deeply concerned about the traffic flow because we have Ballantyne in North Lexington traffic using Corley Mill Road going in coming in the morning and the evenings also Corley Mill Road is a historic road and it is not properly being preserved thus reducing the beauty and integrity of the area.”

The McMeekin family is working on a second plan that will be presented to the town’s Planning Commission.

Ultimately, Town Council members will vote for or against the project; however, there’s really no time frame for any of this .

