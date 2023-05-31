Soda City Live: Toucan Tuesdays Return at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Summer, you and your family and friends can get a deal on admission to the Zoo just by donating canned foods.

It’s all done through a partnership with the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden and the Harvest Hope Food Bank as they mark the return of “Toucan Tuesdays”.

On Tuesdays from June 6th through August 8, the zoo will offer buy-one-get-one off for admission and buy-one-get-one ICEE’s all while helping to provide food security for people in need.

Click here to learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.