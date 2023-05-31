SkyView
Soda City Live: ThriveRichland Summer Playgroup

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the last weekend to bring your little ones to the ThriveRichland Playgroup.

The program is available for children aged 0 to 5 with hands-on learning and fun.

Parents are able to learn ways to teach and interact with their children at home and best of all it’s free.

The ThriveRichland Playgroup will meet Saturday, June 3rd at the C.R. Neal Dream Center from noon to 2 p.m.

(See flyer for more)

Register here.

