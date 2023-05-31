S.C. Department of Public Safety requests public feedback

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) wants the public’s opinion on how multiple law enforcement divisions are performing.

From now until July 26, Palmetto State residents can provide feedback about any of SCDPS’s law enforcement divisions which include the South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina State Transport Police, and the South Carolina Bureau of Protective Services.

Officials say the comments can be in the form of commendations, praise, or concerns. Also, all comments should be directed to the CALEA portal. If you send a comment on an SCDPS social media platform or sent a comment to any DPS inbox, it cannot be seen in the CALEA portal.

The purpose of the comment period is for the agencies to make sure the department is holding up compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall accreditation status.

You can submit a comment to the CALEA public portal here.

