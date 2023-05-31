SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

S.C. Department of Public Safety requests public feedback

Comments can be submitted until July 26.
S.C. Department of Public Safety wants the public's feedback on how they are performing.
S.C. Department of Public Safety wants the public's feedback on how they are performing.(SCDPS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) wants the public’s opinion on how multiple law enforcement divisions are performing.

From now until July 26, Palmetto State residents can provide feedback about any of SCDPS’s law enforcement divisions which include the South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina State Transport Police, and the South Carolina Bureau of Protective Services.

Officials say the comments can be in the form of commendations, praise, or concerns. Also, all comments should be directed to the CALEA portal. If you send a comment on an SCDPS social media platform or sent a comment to any DPS inbox, it cannot be seen in the CALEA portal.

The purpose of the comment period is for the agencies to make sure the department is holding up compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall accreditation status.

You can submit a comment to the CALEA public portal here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Virginia Higgins Ray remained unidentified for over 40 years, despite exhaustive search efforts...
Richland County Coroner identifies “Jane Doe” in 1982 cold case
Investigators said they identified Lamonte Terrell Davis as one of three men who held the...
Richland County deputies search for man wanted in ‘violent’ home invasion
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filling tax returns for seven years

Latest News

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, who has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since...
Congressman James Clyburn issues statement after 14-year-old was killed outside of convenience store
In the town of 23,000 people, some residents seemed to be against the project.
Various Lexington residents unhappy about new development idea
On May 26, Muller was killed in the line of duty while assisting the Columbia-Richland Fire...
Irmo prepares for public funeral service of fallen firefighter
Police say Bush River Road and Arrowood Road will be temporarily closed due to a collision...
First Alert Traffic: Bush River Road and Arrowood Road closed after collision