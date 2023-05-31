Road closures ahead of public funeral service of Irmo fallen firefighter

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The public funeral service for Irmo fallen firefighter James Muller will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church (201 Lake Murray Boulevard Columbia, SC) on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Officials said Lake Murray Boulevard from Nursery Road to I-26 will be SHUT DOWN from 1 to 1:30 pm. for the procession and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Prior to the service, a small procession including Muller’s family and the fire engine he was assigned to will be escorted by law enforcement on Lake Murray Boulevard.

Governor Henry McMaster ordered all flags on state buildings, and buildings of political subdivisions, to be lowered at half-staff in honor of Muller’s selfless sacrifice. This is from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, May, 31.

On Friday, May 26, Muller was killed in the line of duty while assisting the Columbia-Richland Fire Department during a three-alarm fire at the Tropical Ridge Apartments off Stoneridge Drive.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.