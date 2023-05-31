Plane crashes into Lake Norman after experiencing engine failure, officials say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small plane crash landed in Lake Norman on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the plane went down near the Long Island Marina around 3:30 p.m. after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff from the Long Island Airport.

Troopers said the plane had been en route to the Statesville Airport.

One passenger was onboard with the pilot, and both sustained only minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is conducting the investigation.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Small plane lands in Lake Norman (Eb Pyle with Long Island Marina)

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.