Mental Health Awareness Month: Ways to prioritize your mental health all year

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and WIS News 10 is highlighting ways to make it a priority all year.

Ashley Young and Violette Adams from Everyday Wellness shared some strategies for focusing on your mental health no matter where you are — even on the job.

Young also visited the WIS News 10 newsroom to walk the team through some recommended exercises and how to consider certain behaviors through a “trauma informed lens.”

