LIVE: SLED called to officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A large law enforcement presence is investigating an incident in a Spartanburg neighborhood.

Dispatchers said authorities were called to Belmarc Drive. Details have not yet been released about the incident, but a spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed SLED agents have been called to an officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg.

Police on scene of officer-involved shooting on Belmarc Drive in Spartanburg.
Police on scene of officer-involved shooting on Belmarc Drive in Spartanburg.(FOX Carolina)

Officers with Spartanburg Police Department are on scene, including police with bullet-proof vests. The roadway is partially blocked in the area of Belmarc Drive.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

