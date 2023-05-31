Irmo prepares for public funeral service of fallen firefighter

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - First responders and elected officials from across the state are preparing for the funeral service of 25-year-old Irmo firefighter James Michael Muller.

On Friday, May 26, Muller was killed in the line of duty while assisting the Columbia-Richland Fire Department during a three-alarm fire at the Tropical Ridge Apartments off Stoneridge Drive.

Come Tuesday, fire departments across The Midlands told WIS they’re helping the Irmo Fire District (IFD) as they not only mourn Muller’s passing but prepare for the fallen firefighter’s last ride.

“Anybody who will run into harm’s way to save people he doesn’t know… that’s a hero to me,” said Irmo Mayor Barry A. Walker Sr. in town hall.

Mayor Walker said 19 people were rescued from Tropical Ridge before a portion of the apartment collapsed on seven firefighters. Muller was pronounced dead by Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford within the evening.

Muller’s death marked the first-ever IFD causality since its founding in 1963.

“He came to the fire and now he’s in heaven… I’m sure his baby is going to grow up knowing his dad was a hero, that his dad sacrificed his life to save other people,” continued Walker.

WIS rendezvoused with Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins in his first public interview since a press conference announcing Muller’s death on Friday.

“It’s not going to be easy to cope. You can’t rush it… For me personally, it’s almost like I lost a firefighter,” said Fire Chief Jenkins at Columbia-Richland Fire Department Headquarters, Station 1.

Jenkins said Muller made the ultimate sacrifice to his community and that the statewide grieving process for this hero is far from over.

He echoed the sentiments of Walker, that first responders near and far stand behind Muller’s wife, child and mourning family on their road to healing.

“Fire service is a family, a family of men dedicated to helping the community, doing everything they can to keep the community safe. So, when you lose a firefighter, other departments are going to rally around you. And certainly… that’s going to happen at the funeral, and that’s what we do,” continued Jenkins.

The funeral service will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church (201 Lake Murray Boulevard Columbia, SC) on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Prior to the service, a small procession including Muller’s family and the fire engine he was assigned to will be escorted by law enforcement on Lake Murray Boulevard.

Walker is encouraging the public to stand in attendance and pay their respect as Muller is escorted through town on one final ride.

“I’m making sure we honor his sacrifice as much as we can as a town and as citizens. We all need to come together and pay homage to him and his family, for the sacrifice that he gave, saving other people’s lives,” concluded Walker.

Additionally, Governor Henry McMaster ordered all flags on state buildings, and buildings of political subdivisions, to be lowered at half-staff in honor of Muller’s selfless sacrifice. This is from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, May, 21.

