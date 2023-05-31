SkyView
Fort Jackson celebrates 106th birthday with Victory Week

The United States War Department granted approval for the Army training center on June 2, 1917. The base will be celebrating all week.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson will commemorate its 106th birthday with Victory Week.

On June 2, 1917, the United States War Department granted final approval for the location of an Army Training Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Camp Jackson’s construction started on June 21, 1917. 110 men from Company E, 1st Regiments, South Carolina Infantry, were the first soldiers who arrived at Camp Jackson. Construction of Camp Jackson began on June 21, 1917. The first soldiers, one hundred and ten men from Company E, 1st Regiments, South Carolina Infantry, arrived at Camp Jackson.

Below is the list of events for Victory Week:

June 5: Fort Jackson will conduct a post-wide birthday celebration run between 6-7 a.m. The salute battery will provide a cannon fire as each unit’s colors pass the command group at the headquarters building on Jackson Boulevard. This event is not open to the public.

June 7: Fort Jackson is hosting a fun day from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with food trucks, gaming trailers and sports events. This event is open to the public. The U.S. Golden Knights Demonstration Team will jump into Darby Field between 12:30-1 p.m. Then, Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly will make remarks and award sports trophies before cutting the birthday cake.

For more information about the U.S. Army parachute team, click here.

