FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly dry conditions remain towards the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mainly cloudy skies are working to take over the week, with a bit more sun likely for today.

Highs are in the low 80s with a limited chance of showers for Wednesday through Friday.

Friday will come along with a slight bump in the chance of a stray storm or two.

Another small bump in rain chances appears to return on Saturday with some isolated thunder.

Sunday is trending as another mainly dry day for the region.

A good Wednesday morning my friends! A good deal of clouds will give way to partial sunshine later today with highs in the low 80s.

There’s a stationary boundary over the region that will help keep the small chances of rain and clouds in the region from Wednesday through Friday. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s. Not the worst outlook!

Saturday looks to come along with peeks of sunshine, with an isolated chance of rain, as a cold front moves into the region. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the lower mid-80s. A few storms can’t be ruled out either, before the 2nd half of the weekend trends drier again.

Monday is currently looking to settle with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s as high pressure wins out.

Today: Partial p.m. sun breaks through with highs in the lower 80s again. Stray showers and storms remain possible.

Thursday: More clouds stay around with a possible showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: Limited sun with a chance of isolated showers & storms. Highs nearing the mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs back to 80 degrees.

