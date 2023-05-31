SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Below average temperatures will continue with lower rain chances to end the week.

By Von Gaskin
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Expect plenty of clouds will stick around Thursday and keeping the temperatures below average in the low 80s.
  • A stationary front and Low Pressure near Florida will keep showers and storms around the Southeastern states
  • Rain chances return Saturday and Sunday, which will make the 15th weekend in a row with rainfall.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A stationary front is in Florida and an area of low pressure continues to hang on in the Gulf of Mexico. High pressure from the north will shift the stationary front away from us for a few days and allow the rain chances to decrease for a few days. That’s why Thursday and Friday will feature dry weather. Highs will stay cooler than average with temps topping off near 80.

Expect a 20-30% chance of some on and off again showers.

On Friday, another low pressure develops to our south. This will bring more clouds to the area with a 20% chance of showers Saturday.

Another coastal low will develop along the stationary front will get pretty close to the coastline and and bring a better chance of rain for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds stay around, lower humidity. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some isolated showers (20%). Highs remain similar.

Saturday: Partial sun through clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Low 80s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with a few late day storms.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

