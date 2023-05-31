First Alert Traffic: One lane on I-77 northbound in northeast Columbia closed due to crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 northbound has caused a lane closure, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said.

SCDOT said the crash is one mile south of Exit 19 to Farrow Road.

More updates will be provided as they become available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.