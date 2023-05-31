SkyView
First Alert Traffic: One lane on I-77 northbound in northeast Columbia closed due to crash

SCDOT said the crash is one mile south of Exit 19 on Farrow Road.
SCDOT said the crash is one mile south of Exit 19 on Farrow Road.(SCDOT)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 northbound has caused a lane closure, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said.

SCDOT said the crash is one mile south of Exit 19 to Farrow Road.

More updates will be provided as they become available.

