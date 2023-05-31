First Alert Traffic: Bush River Road and Arrowood Road closed after collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a temporary closure on Bush River Road and Arrowood Road due to a collision Tuesday night.

Police say the closure is due to a collision between a moped and a pickup truck.

The moped driver was taken to a hospital, according to police.

🚦Temporary road closure: Bush River & Arrowood Rds. due to a collision b/w a moped & a pickup truck (Around 9 PM). The moped driver was taken to a hospital. The #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety is investigating the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/PAVlnrrP0Z — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 31, 2023

