SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

First Alert Traffic: Bush River Road and Arrowood Road closed after collision

Police say Bush River Road and Arrowood Road will be temporarily closed due to a collision...
Police say Bush River Road and Arrowood Road will be temporarily closed due to a collision Tuesday night.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a temporary closure on Bush River Road and Arrowood Road due to a collision Tuesday night.

Police say the closure is due to a collision between a moped and a pickup truck.

The moped driver was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
Virginia Higgins Ray remained unidentified for over 40 years, despite exhaustive search efforts...
Richland County Coroner identifies “Jane Doe” in 1982 cold case
Police are investigating after shooting at Colony apartments left two men injured.
Shooting at Colony Apartments in Columbia leaves two men injured police say

Latest News

All lanes have opened on I-26 eastbound after a collision closed a lane near exit 149 in...
First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened after I-26 collision in Orangeburg County
Multiple crashes causing traffic to back up in area of Lexington.
First Alert Traffic: Multiple collisions on Sunset Boulevard causing traffic delays in Lexington
The Lexington Police Department reports one lane is closed due to a water main break.
First Alert Traffic: Water main break closes one lane in Lexington
Police advising drivers of a lane shift in Lexington today and tomorrow.
Police advising drivers of lane shift in Lexington