SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies accuse man of using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol to rob a business

David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.
David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested after being accused of using a pistol-shaped controller from the 1980s Nintendo game “Duck Hunt” to rob a business, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro allegedly robbed a convenience store in the Charlotte area around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He was wearing a mask, wig and hooded sweatshirt.

Dalesandro allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun, which had been painted, and took $300 from the register.

The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.
The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.(York County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said they found Dalesandro down the street and arrested him.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Virginia Higgins Ray remained unidentified for over 40 years, despite exhaustive search efforts...
Richland County Coroner identifies “Jane Doe” in 1982 cold case
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filing tax returns for seven years
Rick Chow’s bond on the murder charge could not be set by Magistrate Judge John McLeod on...
Columbia gas station owner charged in teen’s murder makes first appearance before a judge

Latest News

FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas with apparent gunshot wound, sheriff says
The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19.
A little-known virus is causing misery
2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
Procession for firefighter James Muller