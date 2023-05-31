SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cotton Candy Oreos are returning for the first time in a decade

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton...
The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.(Oreo via Weber Shandwick PR)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A nostalgic flavor of Oreo is returning to store shelves just in time for summer.

On Wednesday, the cookie brand announced the release of limited-edition Cotton Candy Oreos.

According to a news release, it has been nearly a decade since the flavor was last seen on shelves, and it is finally returning due to high demand.

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.

The flavor will be available in stores starting June 5.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Virginia Higgins Ray remained unidentified for over 40 years, despite exhaustive search efforts...
Richland County Coroner identifies “Jane Doe” in 1982 cold case
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filing tax returns for seven years
Rick Chow’s bond on the murder charge could not be set by Magistrate Judge John McLeod on...
Columbia gas station owner charged in teen’s murder makes first appearance before a judge

Latest News

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
Biden approves a new $300M military aid package for Ukraine
House vote next hurdle for debt limit plan
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, found in Arkansas body of water
The owners of Purdue Pharma must pay $6 billion for their role in the nation’s opioid crisis.
Pharma company owners to pay $6 billion over opioid crisis
Omaha actor John Beasley has died at 79.
Actor John Beasley of ‘Rudy,’ ‘The Mighty Ducks’ dies at 79