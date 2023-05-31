Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee stabbed multiple times, Deputies investigating

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports an inmate was stabbed multiple times at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Wednesday night.

Officials said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on May 30, deputies say when they arrived, the victim had already been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper and lower body.

This is an ongoing investigation investigators say. There have been multiple stabbing incidents of detainees at the jail in the past few months.

