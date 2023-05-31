SkyView
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee stabbed multiple times, Deputies investigating

Detainee stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Detainee stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.((CHRIS JOSEPH/WIS TV))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports an inmate was stabbed multiple times at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Wednesday night.

Officials said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on May 30, deputies say when they arrived, the victim had already been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper and lower body.

This is an ongoing investigation investigators say. There have been multiple stabbing incidents of detainees at the jail in the past few months.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

