2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl to be held Dec. 18

Myrtle Beach Bowl logo
Myrtle Beach Bowl logo(Myrtle Beach Bowl)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the fourth straight year, college football’s postseason will feature the Grand Strand.

The 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl will be held on Monday, December 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium.

The matchup will feature schools from two of three NCAA Division I conferences: Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

Teams will arrive in the Grand Strand on Dec. 14.

