SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

12-year-old boy shot and killed in Alabama

Troy police responded to reports of a wounded boy.
Troy police responded to reports of a wounded boy.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Troy on Tuesday, and a 15-year-old suspect is being charged with reckless murder.

According to Troy Police, on Tuesday, the Troy Police Department responded to the 900 block of Pike County Lake Road in reference to a report of a male subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old boy on the scene who had died from a gunshot wound. Several juveniles were on the scene at the time of the shooting and were taken to the Troy Police Department.

Officers located the gun that was fired and determined that the gun was reported stolen on Monday from a vehicle in Troy.

After further investigation, a 15-year-old boy is being charged with reckless murder and breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Also, a 17-year-old boy is being charged with one count of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. In addition, a 16-year-old boy who was not on the scene at the time of the shooting turned himself in at the Troy Police Department and has been charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

All three suspects are being held at a juvenile detention facility pending court hearings.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Virginia Higgins Ray remained unidentified for over 40 years, despite exhaustive search efforts...
Richland County Coroner identifies “Jane Doe” in 1982 cold case
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filing tax returns for seven years
Rick Chow’s bond on the murder charge could not be set by Magistrate Judge John McLeod on...
Columbia gas station owner charged in teen’s murder makes first appearance before a judge

Latest News

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton...
Cotton Candy Oreos are returning for the first time in a decade
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles
Alex Murdaugh, who is serving prison time for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and...
Murdaugh enters plea during federal court appearance
2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
Large law enforcement presence responding to incident in Spartanburg
LIVE: SLED called to officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg