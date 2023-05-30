WATCH LIVE: Richland County sheriff addresses vandalism at gas station owned by man charged in teen’s murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is addressing the vandalism at a Shell gas station owned by a Columbia man charged in a teen’s murder.

The owner, 58-year-old Rick Chow, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday in the shooting death of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

There’s been multiple reports of vandalism and looting at the store on Parklane Road since Monday night.

Lott will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m.

