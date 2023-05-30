SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Veteran lends helping hand through new Veterans Affairs program

By Andrew Fancher
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s not uncommon to find a U.S. veteran of multiple wars.

Whether it be World War II and Korea, Korea and Vietnam, or all three conflicts combined.

However, it’s not every day you find a man so patriotic that he served as a soldier of two nations. That’s the story of Gabriel Trujillo, who’s encouraging local veterans to take advantage of a new Veterans Affairs program.

Trujillo’s commitment to America began in his home country of Colombia when narco-terrorism pushed the Medellín-native into joining the National Army.

As a bilingual soldier, he often worked alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in their efforts to weaken the Medellín cartel and take down Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar.

Trujillo says he met Escobar on three separate occasions before retiring from the National Army as a second lieutenant. He moved to the U.S. on a student visa in 1990 and swiftly joined the U.S. military at age 26.

Within the decade of his immigration, Trujillo found himself training infantry soldiers at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Shortly after gaining his citizenship, two airplanes struck the World Trade Center, prompting an immediate deployment overseas.

With eight soldiers under him, the weapons squad leader for the 82nd airborne served three tours across Afghanistan and Iraq by 2005.

Now 18 years later, the former drill sergeant works for the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, the newest department in state government whose main prerogative is reducing veteran suicides in the state.

Trujillo is encouraging all veterans to take advantage of their resources - to soften their transition into civilian life as a program coordinator for the Palmetto Pathfinders.

The Palmetto Pathfinder program is led by “peers” who reside in every corner of South Carolina.

Trujillo says the program’s goal is to have multiple pathfinders in every county and have a free class qualification class in Columbia next week.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
Deputies investigating after explosion-type oise heard in Newberry County.
Deputies investigating explosion-type noise heard in Newberry County
Police are investigating after shooting at Colony apartments left two men injured.
Shooting at Colony Apartments in Columbia leaves two men injured police say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Two Notch Road.
One dead after fatal collision on Two Notch Road

Latest News

Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Veteran Offering a Helping Hand
Veteran Offering a Helping Hand
First Alert Weather
Off-Duty Deputy Arrested