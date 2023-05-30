Veteran lends helping hand through new Veterans Affairs program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s not uncommon to find a U.S. veteran of multiple wars.

Whether it be World War II and Korea, Korea and Vietnam, or all three conflicts combined.

However, it’s not every day you find a man so patriotic that he served as a soldier of two nations. That’s the story of Gabriel Trujillo, who’s encouraging local veterans to take advantage of a new Veterans Affairs program.

Trujillo’s commitment to America began in his home country of Colombia when narco-terrorism pushed the Medellín-native into joining the National Army.

As a bilingual soldier, he often worked alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in their efforts to weaken the Medellín cartel and take down Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar.

Trujillo says he met Escobar on three separate occasions before retiring from the National Army as a second lieutenant. He moved to the U.S. on a student visa in 1990 and swiftly joined the U.S. military at age 26.

Within the decade of his immigration, Trujillo found himself training infantry soldiers at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Shortly after gaining his citizenship, two airplanes struck the World Trade Center, prompting an immediate deployment overseas.

With eight soldiers under him, the weapons squad leader for the 82nd airborne served three tours across Afghanistan and Iraq by 2005.

Now 18 years later, the former drill sergeant works for the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, the newest department in state government whose main prerogative is reducing veteran suicides in the state.

Trujillo is encouraging all veterans to take advantage of their resources - to soften their transition into civilian life as a program coordinator for the Palmetto Pathfinders.

The Palmetto Pathfinder program is led by “peers” who reside in every corner of South Carolina.

Trujillo says the program’s goal is to have multiple pathfinders in every county and have a free class qualification class in Columbia next week.

