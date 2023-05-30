Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Wil Lou Gray cadets team up with Cayce/West Columbia Rotary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, the idea of being a student and spending your Saturday picking up litter around town may not sound like the most exciting way to spend your day off.

But it’s happening in the Cayce / West Columbia area where Pat Lawter is the president of the Rotary. Pat Smith is the director at Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School. They joined WIS Midday to give a big shout-out to the students.

To learn more about ways to create your own litter pickup, contact Palmetto Pride at http://www.palmettopride.org/.

