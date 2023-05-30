SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Wil Lou Gray cadets team up with Cayce/West Columbia Rotary

In today's Talkin' Trash Tuesday, the idea of being a student and spending your Saturday...
In today's Talkin' Trash Tuesday, the idea of being a student and spending your Saturday picking up litter around town may not sound like the most exciting way to spend your day off.(Dawndy Mercer Plank)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, the idea of being a student and spending your Saturday picking up litter around town may not sound like the most exciting way to spend your day off.

In today's Talkin' Trash Tuesday, the idea of being a student and spending your Saturday...
In today's Talkin' Trash Tuesday, the idea of being a student and spending your Saturday picking up litter around town may not sound like the most exciting way to spend your day off.(Dawndy Mercer Plank)

But it’s happening in the Cayce / West Columbia area where Pat Lawter is the president of the Rotary. Pat Smith is the director at Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School. They joined WIS Midday to give a big shout-out to the students.

In today's Talkin' Trash Tuesday, the idea of being a student and spending your Saturday...
In today's Talkin' Trash Tuesday, the idea of being a student and spending your Saturday picking up litter around town may not sound like the most exciting way to spend your day off.(Dawndy Mercer Plank)

To learn more about ways to create your own litter pickup, contact Palmetto Pride at http://www.palmettopride.org/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Deputies investigating after explosion-type oise heard in Newberry County.
Deputies investigating explosion-type noise heard in Newberry County
Police are investigating after shooting at Colony apartments left two men injured.
Shooting at Colony Apartments in Columbia leaves two men injured police say

Latest News

In today's Talkin' Trash Tuesday, the idea of being a student and spending your Saturday...
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Wil Lou Gray cadets team up with Cayce/West Columbia Rotary
Bill Besley tennis tournament
Tennis tournament honors late lawyer
Tennis tournament honors late lawyer
Tennis tournament honors late lawyer
According to the district, Shaq has mentored students at C.A. Johnson High School and Dreher...
Graduating seniors in Richland County receive surprise message from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal