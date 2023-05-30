Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing money from a Sumter business

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with stealing money from a Sumter area business.

Officers said they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who ran away from a business on the 2500 block of Broad Street on Saturday, May 27, after allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on the suspect or know where he can be found, you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. You can also submit a tip at 1-999-CRIME-SC or online or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.