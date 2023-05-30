SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing money from a Sumter business

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who ran away from a business on the 2500 block of Broad Street
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with stealing money from a Sumter area business.

Officers said they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who ran away from a business on the 2500 block of Broad Street on Saturday, May 27, after allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on the suspect or know where he can be found, you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. You can also submit a tip at 1-999-CRIME-SC or online or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
Deputies investigating after explosion-type oise heard in Newberry County.
Deputies investigating explosion-type noise heard in Newberry County
Police are investigating after shooting at Colony apartments left two men injured.
Shooting at Colony Apartments in Columbia leaves two men injured police say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Two Notch Road.
One dead after fatal collision on Two Notch Road

Latest News

Off-duty Kershaw County deputy arrested and charged with domestic violence
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will continue for the next few days with a chance of afternoon showers and storms
Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing money from a Sumter business
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy