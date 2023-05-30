Sumter man arrested after $5,000 in stolen merchandise found in his home

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested after an estimated $5,000 in stolen merchandise was confiscated from his home, police said.

The Sumter Police Department said 21-year-old Shiliek Hikeem Singletary is charged with two counts of shoplifting enhancement in an ongoing investigation.

Singletary was identified as the suspect in a shoplifting case in February and in other similar incidents at a Broad Street retail business, police stated.

Police said merchandise, including designer children’s and adult clothing, colognes, jewelry and other items were found during a search of the home.

Police said they found an estimated $5,000 in stolen merchandise in the home. (Sumter Police Department)

Singletary was booked in the local detention center after his arrest.

