Sumter man arrested after $5,000 in stolen merchandise found in his home

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested after an estimated $5,000 in stolen merchandise was confiscated from his home, police said.

The Sumter Police Department said 21-year-old Shiliek Hikeem Singletary is charged with two counts of shoplifting enhancement in an ongoing investigation.

Singletary was identified as the suspect in a shoplifting case in February and in other similar incidents at a Broad Street retail business, police stated.

Police said merchandise, including designer children’s and adult clothing, colognes, jewelry and other items were found during a search of the home.

Police said they found an estimated $5,000 in stolen merchandise in the home.
Police said they found an estimated $5,000 in stolen merchandise in the home.(Sumter Police Department)
Singletary was booked in the local detention center after his arrest.

