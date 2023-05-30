Soda City Live: Father Releasing Book About Son with Special Needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A longtime educator has served as both a trainer and coach, along with serving as a teacher and principal.

But for of the past 15 years, he’s also been a caregiver to his son who was born with a rare genetic disorder.

And through his experience as a caregiver, he now adds another title to his name, an author.

Cedrick Richie will be releasing a book, “Silent Conversations Through the Eyes of My Father.”

The book details his journey with his son with the hopes to inspire other families from the perspective of a father.

The launch event will be held at the Heyward Career Center Saturday, June 3rd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

