Soda City Live: Father Releasing Book About Son with Special Needs

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A longtime educator has served as both a trainer and coach, along with serving as a teacher and principal.

But for of the past 15 years, he’s also been a caregiver to his son who was born with a rare genetic disorder.

And through his experience as a caregiver, he now adds another title to his name, an author.

Cedrick Richie will be releasing a book, “Silent Conversations Through the Eyes of My Father.”

The book details his journey with his son with the hopes to inspire other families from the perspective of a father.

The launch event will be held at the Heyward Career Center Saturday, June 3rd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

