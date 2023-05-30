Soda City Live: EstGent Hosting Metro Cigar Fest Tour and Co-Ed Flashmob

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second year, EstGent will be hosting their Flashmob event that encourages people to take to the streets using fashion to make a statement, this year instead of being exclusive to men, the organization is opening the invitation to women.

EstGent is a nonprofit that aims to empower Black men (21 years old and older) through mental health, mentorship, personal development, entrepreneurship, etiquette and self-awareness.

With this event, they have a series of other events for the tour of a new cigar line that they will be launching as a part of a month-long lineup.

The Co-Ed Flash mob will meet Saturday, June 3rd at the South Carolina State House at 10:30 a.m. and will then go into a walk through Soda City Market, spreading the message of maturity and unity.

