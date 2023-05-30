Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Blythewood Juneteenth Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest is expanding from the heart of Columbia to the town of Blythewood to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans with a 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

That celebration will take place Saturday, June 10th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free and open to all.

There will be food trucks, vendors, and entertainment.

(See flyer for more)

