SCDOT to replace, rehabilitate three Camden I-20 bridges over Wateree River

I-20 Wateree River bridges in Kershaw County, SC. Photograph taken May 18, 2023.
I-20 Wateree River bridges in Kershaw County, SC. Photograph taken May 18, 2023.(Hannah Robinson | Provided by SCDOT, Source: SCDOT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say they will replace one bridge and rehabilitate and replace two other bridges on Interstate 20 over the Wateree River in Kershaw County.

Officials said the reason for the construction is due to the bridges being at the end of their service life and the project will combine rehabilitation and replacement.

This stretch of I-20 will remain open during construction and will continue to serve as an essential connection for commercial traffic and travel.

“As many of the bridges across our state reach their end of service life, SCDOT is working to rehabilitate and replace them before it becomes an emergency,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. “Ensuring that our bridge network is well prepared to support the increasing motor vehicle traffic and commercial traffic connecting South Carolina to the global economy will continue to be a priority for SCDOT.”

The project design phase will begin in 2023 with construction expected to begin in 2024. SCDOT has been working to rehabilitate and replace hundreds of aging bridges in South Carolina since 2018 as a part of the agency’s strategic plan to improve the state’s transportation infrastructure.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

