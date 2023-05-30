Richland County deputies search for man wanted in violent home invasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking for the public help finding a man wanted on charges in connection with a violent home invasion.

The charges against Lamonte Terrell Davis, 42, include three counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, first degree burglary, assault and battery first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies were called March 31 to the 1900 block of Chaney Street around 9 p.m. for a home invasion and robbery.

Investigators said they identified Davis as one of three men who held the residents of the home at gunpoint and demanded money.

Authorities state they assaulted one of the residents before stealing a gun and leaving.

According to RCSD, Davis is known to frequent hotels in the Columbia, West Columbia and Cayce area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 250 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tips may be made anonymously.

