SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH LIVE: Richland County Coroner gives update on 1982 cold case

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is giving an update on a 1982 Jane Doe cold case. It’s happening on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. in Columbia.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is giving an update on a 1982 Jane Doe cold case.

It’s happening on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. in Columbia.

You can watch the livestream here or on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
Deputies investigating after explosion-type oise heard in Newberry County.
Deputies investigating explosion-type noise heard in Newberry County
Police are investigating after shooting at Colony apartments left two men injured.
Shooting at Colony Apartments in Columbia leaves two men injured police say

Latest News

Richland County coroner gives update on 1982 cold case
Investigators said they identified Lamonte Terrell Davis as one of three men who held the...
Richland County deputies search for man wanted in ‘violent’ home invasion
First Alert News Desk: Funeral services for James Muller
First Alert Desk: Newberry County explosion explained