Man arrested, accused of stealing $40K worth of chicken breast

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a man who was wanted for theft was in custody and has been released on bond.

Deputies say Jeremy McFadden was arrested for his role in a Grand Larceny of $40,000.00 worth of boneless chicken breast from Pilgrim’s Pride on Tuesday, May 9.

Mcfadden surrendered to investigators on May 26 and was released on a $20,000 bond.

