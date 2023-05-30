SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man arrested, accused of stealing $40K worth of chicken breast

Mcfadden was arrested for his role in allegedly stealing $40,000 worth of chicken breast from...
Mcfadden was arrested for his role in allegedly stealing $40,000 worth of chicken breast from Pilgrim's Pride.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a man who was wanted for theft was in custody and has been released on bond.

Deputies say Jeremy McFadden was arrested for his role in a Grand Larceny of $40,000.00 worth of boneless chicken breast from Pilgrim’s Pride on Tuesday, May 9.

Mcfadden surrendered to investigators on May 26 and was released on a $20,000 bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Deputies said they were alerted to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday where...
Columbia convenience store vandalized after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
Deputies investigating after explosion-type oise heard in Newberry County.
Deputies investigating explosion-type noise heard in Newberry County
Police are investigating after shooting at Colony apartments left two men injured.
Shooting at Colony Apartments in Columbia leaves two men injured police say

Latest News

I-20 Wateree River bridges in Kershaw County, SC. Photograph taken May 18, 2023.
SCDOT to replace, rehabilitate three Camden I-20 bridges over Wateree River
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filling tax returns for seven years
Richland County Coroner identifies “Jane Doe” in 1982 cold case
Richland County coroner gives update on 1982 cold case