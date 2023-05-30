SkyView
Lexington man arrested, accused of not filling tax returns for seven years

Graham did not file tax returns for seven years, despite making $756,591 during that time.
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.
Man arrested for tax evasion in Lexington County.(KY3)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) report a Lexington man was arrested and charged with tax evasion.

Agents said 55-year-old Paris Graham did not file an individual income tax return for each tax year from 2015-2021. According to arrest warrants, Graham earned $756,951 during that time, Graham filed excessive exemptions on his withholding tax allowance certificate. He now owes $35,758.

If he is convicted, Graham faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 and the cost of prosecution for each count.

Graham has been charged with seven counts of tax evasion and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

