Lexington man arrested, accused of not filling tax returns for seven years

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) report a Lexington man was arrested and charged with tax evasion.

Agents said 55-year-old Paris Graham did not file an individual income tax return for each tax year from 2015-2021. According to arrest warrants, Graham earned $756,951 during that time, Graham filed excessive exemptions on his withholding tax allowance certificate. He now owes $35,758.

If he is convicted, Graham faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 and the cost of prosecution for each count.

Graham has been charged with seven counts of tax evasion and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

