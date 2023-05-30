Five Columbia men sentenced to collectively more than 42 years in prison for ATM robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five Columbia men were sentenced to collectively more than 42 years in prison following an armed robbery of a bank ATM.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the robbery happened May 31, 2020, at a bank on Fairfield Road in Columbia.

Evidence presented in court showed Anthony Hopkins, Kenneth Boyles, Aquan Hopkins, Denzel Goodwin, along with two minors participated in the armed robbery while it was being serviced by a technician and protected by an armed security guard.

Surveillance video showed two cars belonging to Aquan Hopkins parked behind the ATM and in the drive-through lane of the ATM.

When the security guard approached one of the cars to advise the ATM was closed, the DOJ said Aquan Hopkins, wearing a ski mask, placed the muzzle of a long gun with an attached extended drum magazine to her head and laid her face-down on the ground at gunpoint.

That’s when the DOJ stated one of the minors then stole her Glock 9mm service pistol and the ATM technician took off running with the ATM open.

According to the DOJ, Anthony Hopkins and Boyles stole $108,940 from the ATM before returning to the two cars and taking off to an apartment complex where a family member lived to split the proceeds.

The DOJ also said Goodwin and the second minor remained in the cars throughout the robbery.

The defendants homes were searched and the DOJ said law enforcement recovered more than $32,000 in robbery proceeds, four guns included the one used in the robbery and ammunition.

At the time of the robbery, the DOJ stated Aquan Hopkins served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force as a security forces Airman.

Goodwin was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Missouri, while Boyles was arrested in Florence on a bus with fake identification and Anthony Hopkins was arrested by the FBI and the U.S. Marshals in California, where the DOJ said he fled after his photograph was broadcast on the news.

Anthony Hopkins, Aquan Hopkins, Boyles, and Goodwin were ordered to pay $108,940 in restitution to the bank.

The DOJ stated presented evidence also showed the defendants are relatives. Aquan Hopkins, Anthony Hopkins, Antwan Hopkins, and Boyles are brothers. Meanwhile, Goodwin is their cousin.

The five were sentenced to the following:

Anthony Bernard Hopkins, a/k/a “Tony Cash,” 34, was sentenced to more than 12 years (154 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of Crime of Violence.

Kenneth Boyles, Jr., a/k/a “Kilo”, 22, was sentenced to more than 11 years (141 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of Crime of Violence.

Aquan Shanard Hopkins, 28, was sentenced to more than 8 years (97 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Denzel Malik Goodwin, a/k/a “Zell”, 26, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to more than 6 years (73 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Armed Bank Robbery and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Antwan Kanard Hopkins, 35, was sentenced to more than 4 years (50 months) in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Marijuana.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.