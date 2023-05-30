SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Unsettled weather will continue for the next few days with a chance of afternoon showers and storms

Expect unsettled weather and plenty of clouds will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s.
By Von Gaskin
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Expect unsettled weather and plenty of clouds will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s
  • A stationary front will finally cross the area late Wednesday and rain chances and humidity will decrease Thursday
  • Rain chances return Friday and increase a bit by Saturday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A stationary front is in South Carolina as an area of low pressure continues to move up the east coast, this brings partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a 20-30% chance of some on and off again showers. Highs are cooler than average with temps topping off near 80.

Thursday will feature slightly lower humidity and lower rain chances as the front slips south.

On Friday, another low pressure develops to out south. This brings more clouds to the area with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 80s and lows are in the mid to low 60s.

A coastal low will develop and bring a better chance of rain for Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Some breaks of sun through clouds with a few stray showers and storms this afternoon (20% chance). Highs to the low 80s.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with highs in the lower 80s again. A few showers and storms remain possible (20%).

Thursday: Clouds stay around, lower humidity. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some isolated showers (20%). Highs remain similar.

Saturday: Partial sun through clouds with a 40% chance of scattered storms possible. Highs around 83.

Sunday: Upper 70s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with a few late day storms.

