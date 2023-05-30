SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Lane closed on I-26 in Orangeburg County due to collision

SCDOT reports a crash has closed a lane on I-26 east in Orangeburg County.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Administration with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is reporting a lane on I-26 eastbound has been closed due to a collision.

Officials say the crash happened one mile west of Exit 149 in Orangeburg County.

Drivers have been advised to use caution while traveling or reroute their commute.

