Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder of a 14-year-old boy remains behind bars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy will remain behind bars.

Rick Chow made his first appearance before a magistrate judge on Tuesday. His bond will be set by a circuit court judge at a later date.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Chow — who owns the Shell gas station on Parklane Road in Columbia — chased Cyrus Carmack-Belton from his store around 8 p.m. on Sunday night, and shot him just down the road in the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

Chow, 58, suspected Carmack-Belton of shoplifting inside the store, which RCSD has said did not happen.

RCSD reviewed surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

Deputies recovered a gun believed to belong to the victim near his body.

RCSD said there is no evidence Carmack-Belton pointed it at or threatened Chow.

