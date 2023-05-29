Soda City Live: Wear Orange Walk and Embrace Richland County Community Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gun Violence Awareness Month is this Weekend and Saturday, June 3rd.

Mom’s Demand Action will host the “Wear Orange Walk” and a Community festival.

The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Greenview Plaza at the corner of North Main Street and Wilkes Road and will end at the Bethlehem Baptist Church campus.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Emmy Award-winning, singer/songwriter Ernest Pugh and hosted by Comedian Akintunde.

(See flyer for more)

