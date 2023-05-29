SkyView
Shooting at Colony Apartments in Columbia leaves two men injured police say

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.
Police are investigating after shooting at Colony apartments left two men injured.
Police are investigating after shooting at Colony apartments left two men injured.(Columbia Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after two men were injured after a shooting at the Colony apartments.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Officers added a person has been detained for questioning and evidence was collected from the scene.

Detectives say details are limited at this time.

