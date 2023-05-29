Shooting at Colony Apartments in Columbia leaves two men injured police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after two men were injured after a shooting at the Colony apartments.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Officers added a person has been detained for questioning and evidence was collected from the scene.

Detectives say details are limited at this time.

